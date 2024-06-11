Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 81,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 584,014 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 369,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,127. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNX

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.