Axie Infinity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71.32 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.97 or 0.00010245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $71.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,234.06 or 1.00249169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00091034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,752,072 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,731,172.49698678 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.39161664 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $31,379,232.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.