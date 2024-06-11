Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. 27,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,430. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

