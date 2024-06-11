Bank of America Downgrades Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to Neutral

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.