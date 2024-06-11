Bank of America Increases NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $6.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIO. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.54.
NIO Stock Down 2.3 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
