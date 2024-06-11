Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BRNS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.46. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

