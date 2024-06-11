Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNSFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BRNS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.46. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.