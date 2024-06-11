Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,600 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of WW International worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WW International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

