Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,405 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $848.20. 968,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,737. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.00 and a one year high of $850.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $762.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

