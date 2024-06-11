Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $235.38. 92,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

