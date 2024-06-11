Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.58. 1,590,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,145. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

