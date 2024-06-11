Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $591.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,081. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $389.48 and a twelve month high of $592.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

