Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 79,831 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 27,623.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 79,831 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 158,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,927,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. 784,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,462. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

