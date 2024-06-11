Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,118 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,118 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 1,293,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,901. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

