Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 167,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,209,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,882 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 30,527,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,929,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $303.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

