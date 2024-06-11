Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BVT opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.80 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £212.82 million, a P/E ratio of -778.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.52.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

