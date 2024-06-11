Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stake Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,591. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.