Beldex Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $220.73 million and $1.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.15 or 0.05187687 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00046492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,921,175 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,541,175 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

