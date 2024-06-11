Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,892 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $310,659 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.0 %

SIBN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

