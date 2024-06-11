Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,376 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

