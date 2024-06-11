Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,296 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 3.51% of Outset Medical worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Outset Medical by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 395,264 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on OM shares. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ OM opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at $867,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,038 shares of company stock worth $223,016 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

