Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,770 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $774.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

