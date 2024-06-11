Bellevue Group AG Has $1.04 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.