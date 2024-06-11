Bellevue Group AG Takes $353,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

