Bellevue Group AG Takes $398,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in DaVita by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in DaVita by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

