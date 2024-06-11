Bellevue Group AG Takes $50,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

