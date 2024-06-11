Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $655.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.80. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,395 shares of company stock worth $545,769. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

