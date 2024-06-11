BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $58.41

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.41, but opened at $56.40. BHP Group shares last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 189,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership raised its holdings in BHP Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 15,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

