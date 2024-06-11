Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000. Veralto accounts for about 0.0% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. 274,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,766. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.