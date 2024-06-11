Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $4.31 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

