Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.68

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.68 and last traded at C$24.64, with a volume of 7240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

