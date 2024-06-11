Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.81 on Friday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

