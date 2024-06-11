Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67,242.10 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,325.41 billion and approximately $2.11 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.83 or 0.00665991 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00049469 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075397 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,710,993 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
