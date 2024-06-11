Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67,242.10 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,325.41 billion and approximately $2.11 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.83 or 0.00665991 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00049469 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075397 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,710,993 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

