Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $11.48 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.48 million and $37,534.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011185 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 113.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.