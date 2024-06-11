Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.63 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $69,393.50 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,367.79 billion and approximately $20.63 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.03 or 0.00673015 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00052459 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00078752 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,710,618 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.