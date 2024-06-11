BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Invests $3.11 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Privia Health Group comprises about 1.1% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 537,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,727. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.