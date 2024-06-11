Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OBDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $15,010,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 154.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.