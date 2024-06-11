Bokf Na Buys 405,803 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,803 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $56,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,980. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

