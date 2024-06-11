Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 367,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,508. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.