Bokf Na Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 9,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $846.71. The company had a trading volume of 470,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,228. The stock has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $516.00 and a fifty-two week high of $850.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.