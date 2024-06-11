Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,602 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bokf Na owned 0.90% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $297,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWB traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $291.38. 525,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $293.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

