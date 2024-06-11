Bokf Na Sells 2,935 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.47% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $39,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. 84,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

