Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 4.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Boot Barn worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,361,000.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.68. 175,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,341. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

