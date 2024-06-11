Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on June 28th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.07. 34,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

