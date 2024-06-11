Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 440,738 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. International Money Express comprises 8.8% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 159,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

