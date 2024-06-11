Brett (BRETT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92.10 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Brett has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. Brett has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $92.10 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Brett alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.16156436 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $88,306,695.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.