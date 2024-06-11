Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 2,557 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,086. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

