Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 50,568 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $115,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.82 on Monday, hitting $341.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,701. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $342.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

