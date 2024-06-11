Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318,171 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $51,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,739,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.