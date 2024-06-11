Bridgewater Associates LP Has $155.22 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $155,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $591.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.09. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.48 and a fifty-two week high of $592.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

