Bridgewater Associates LP Has $19.29 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AMG traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,811. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

